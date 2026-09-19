Fatima, Zaman lead Pakistan contingent at Asian Games opening ceremony

Members of Pakistan's delegation wave the country's national flag during a parade at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, September 19, 2026. — AFP

NAGOYA: Captain of the national women's cricket team Fatima Sana and rising squash player Noor Zaman led Pakistan's delegation as the country's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 here at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium on Saturday.

A total of 246 athletes from 23 different disciplines, including cricket, squash, hockey, athletics and esports, will represent Pakistan at the Games, which will run until October 4, according to the Pakistan Olympic Association.

The 20th Asian Games opened with a message of unity following a troubled build-up to the multi-sport spectacular that has more athletes than the Olympics.

There were however a large number of empty seats at the 30,000-capacity stadium in Nagoya, where a subdued crowd saw a colourful opening ceremony with the main stage in the shape of a giant heart.

Japan's Emperor and Empress were given a respectful reception as they took their seats, with International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry also in attendance.

The first gold medal will be won on Sunday morning, likely in the men's individual triathlon, as the continent's finest athletes compete in more than 40 sports before the curtain comes down on October 4.

The event in Nagoya and Aichi prefecture has 2028 Olympics places up for grabs in seven sports and will be graced by global stars and fast-rising prodigies.

But it has been dogged by a series of problems in the lead-up.

The more than 11,000 athletes and 6,000 officials stretched organisers to the limit as they scrambled to find accommodation for everyone.

To save money there is no traditional athletes' village, competitors instead staying in a combination of temporary container-style huts, hotels and cruise ship the Costa Serena.

There was a record deluge last week which flooded parts of Nagoya and now a typhoon is approaching eastern Japan threatening further disruption in the coming days.

Some athletes were left stranded at the airport when transport failed to turn up and several teams have complained about the quality of the huts, including the beds being too short.

In the latest mishap, North Korea's national anthem was played on Friday for South Korea's men's hockey team.

Two-time Asian Games silver medallist Zahra Kiani was a flag-bearer for Iran and hopes to win another medal in the Chinese martial art of wushu — by watching how it's done on YouTube.

"I have been training with movies. I watch videos of Chinese athletes and I try to copy them," she said.

The Olympic Council of Asia said the continent's premier sporting event, featuring 45 countries and territories, came at a vital moment.

"The opening ceremony message is to show and demonstrate the unity of Asia against the conflicts around Asia (and) the political conflicts of the Middle East," OCA president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani said before the show swung into action.

There was no mistaking, however, the rows of empty seats, despite organisers saying all tickets had been taken.

Apart from Japan's athletes, the biggest cheer was reserved for China's competitors as they filed into the arena.

China will again expect to top the medals table after winning a whopping 201 golds and 383 medals on home soil in Hangzhou at the Covid-delayed Games in 2023.

Basketball, football and cricket are among the sports already under way.

As always at the Asian Games — which started in 1951 — Olympic staples such as athletics and swimming will sit side-by-side with regional favourites like sepak takraw and kabaddi.

There will be eSports, breakdancing and BMX cycling. Padel and MMA will make their Asian Games debuts.

Among those competing will be Philippine tennis sensation Alexandra Eala and a pair of prodigies in 15-year-old Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and 13-year-old Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi.

Taiwan boxer Lin Yu-ting will also be competing, two years after she won Paris Olympics gold in the middle of a major gender row that saw her eligibility questioned.

North Korea will have more than 100 athletes competing across 14 sports, aiming to "bring joy to Marshal Kim Jong Un".

Sooryavanshi will be part of an India cricket team looking to make a statement before the sport returns to the Olympics in Los Angeles after an absence of 128 years.

India could face Pakistan in the final at Nagoya's new purpose-built cricket ground — if rain does not intervene.