Folarin Balogun returns as Monaco beat Lens to go top

AS Monaco's Folarin Balogun during the warm up before the match agaist Lens in Ligue 1 on September 18, 2026. — Reuters

Folarin Balogun made his first appearance of the season as Monaco continued their strong start in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 win over Lens on Friday to go clear at the top of the table.

Paris Brunner, the young German striker, gave the principality club a first-half lead with his sixth goal in seven games since the beginning of the campaign.

✅ VICTOIRE !



Valeureux et solidaires, nos monégasques l'emportent face à Lens 💪



Un nouveau but de Paris Brunner, et le retour sur les terrains de Mohammed Salisu, quelle belle soirée ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H6LYyeqKxe — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) September 18, 2026

Matthieu Udol headed in the equaliser on the hour mark for last season’s runners-up Lens, who were playing their first match since the shock sacking of coach Dino Toppmoeller after just six games in charge.

He has been replaced by Yannick Cahuzac, the former Lens player who had been a member of Toppmoeller’s backroom staff.

But Cahuzac saw his team slump to defeat as unlucky defender Jonathan Gradit headed into his own net in the 84th minute.

Monaco remain unbeaten and have 13 points after five matches, leaving them three points clear of nearest challengers Lille and Rennes ahead of the rest of the weekend’s action.

Balogun came off the bench in the 76th minute, taking to the field for the first time since the FIFA World Cup 2026. He caught the eye with his performances at the tournament, scoring three goals for co-host the United States.

However, Balogun was at the centre of controversy after a red card he received in the USA’s defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

That would have ruled him out of the last-16 clash with Belgium, but an intervention by US President Donald Trump led FIFA to suspend the card. Balogun was therefore cleared to play against the Belgians, but the USA lost 4-1.

The 25-year-old former Arsenal striker then looked set to join Everton in a £40 million ($54 million) move on transfer deadline day at the start of this month, only to have a last-minute change of heart.

Rennes go to Lyon on Saturday and Lille visit bottom club Nice on Sunday before defending champions Paris Saint-Germain visit bitter rivals Marseille.