Hamzah Sheeraz vacates WBO title after withdrawing from Janibek Alimkhanuly bout

An undated picture of 2021 British Young Boxer of the Year Hamzah Sheeraz. — Instagram/ hamzahsheeraz

Hamzah Sheeraz has withdrawn from his proposed mandatory bout against Janibek Alimkhanuly and relinquished his WBO super-middleweight world title, the sanctioning body has confirmed on Friday.

The British fighter had been ordered to defend his title against Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly, the WBO’s mandatory challenger.

A purse bid was held with Sheeraz’s promoters Queensberry securing the rights to stage the contest with a winning bid of $1,001,809 (£747,903). Top Rank submitted the only other bid, worth $850,000 (£634,569).

Queensberry had planned to hold the fight on either 28th November or 5th December, with London, Birmingham and New York among the proposed venues.

Official Statement: Hamzah Sheeraz has voluntarily relinquished his WBO Super Middleweight World Championship.



The WBO World Championship Committee will issue its ruling on the division on Monday, September 21. pic.twitter.com/vTVq2pL7Qm — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) September 18, 2026

However, the WBO confirmed on Friday that Sheeraz had decided not to proceed with the mandatory defence.

"The WBO confirms that Queensberry Promotions has formally notified in writing that Hamzah Sheeraz, per the terms resulting from the purse bid proceedings concerning his mandatory obligation against Janibek Alimkhanuly, has elected not to proceed with the mandatory and has voluntarily relinquished his WBO super-middleweight world championship," WBO president Gustavo Olivieri said.

"The WBO acknowledges and respects the decision of Hamzah and his team.

"The WBO doors will always remain open to him, and we sincerely wish Hamzah and his team all the very best and continued success moving forward."

The WBO World Championship Committee is due to rule on the title’s status on Monday.

Sheeraz, who is unbeaten with 24 wins and one draw, won the title in May before successfully defending it against Simon Zachenhuber in July.

Alimkhanuly’s mandatory status has proved controversial following his previous meldonium case.