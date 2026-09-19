Atlanta Braves clinch playoff berth with Houston Astros win

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates with shortstop Mauricio Dubon after the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on Sep 18, 2026. — Reuters

HOUSTON: The Atlanta Braves secured a place in the MLB playoffs with a 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros here at Daikin Park on Friday, although their celebrations were deliberately low-key.

The win guaranteed the Braves at least an National League wild-card spot and reduced their magic number to three for clinching the NL East. Atlanta is now targeting its seventh division title in nine years.

Rather than a huge celebration, the players shared a simple champagne toast before turning their attention to the remaining games.

"We've got our eyes on bigger and better things," outfielder Michael Harris II said.

"We're trying to win the East. So, got to go out there and do what we know we can do, and hopefully, we can celebrate big for that."

First-year manager Walt Weiss also stressed that the team wanted to achieve more.

"Everything you get in this league is earned," Weiss said. "I've said it a few times this year, but great group, what they've overcome this year, and hopefully some bigger celebrations ahead."

Harris, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson each hit a two-run home run as Atlanta bounced back from losing two of three games against the Chicago Cubs earlier this week.

The Braves moved five games clear of the Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 6-3 to the New York Mets, with eight games remaining.

Atlanta's return to the postseason comes after a disappointing 2025 campaign, when they finished fourth in the NL East with a 76-86 record.

Friday's victory also gave the Braves 90 wins, their fifth such season in the past eight full campaigns.