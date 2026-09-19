Brentford beat Chelsea to extend Blues’ winless Premier League run to three matches

Brentford's Fabio Carvalho, Jaidon Anthony and Callum Wilson celebrate after the match against Chelsea in Premier League on September 18, 2026. — Reuters

Brentford left Chelsea without a win in their last three Premier League matches after a convincing 3-0 victory here at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday.

Xabi Alonso’s side showed signs of improvement in the first half, controlling much of the play and looking more organised defensively.

However, Chelsea struggled to create clear chances and were eventually punished after the break.

The visitors made a bright start, with Danny Welbeck combining well with Pedro Neto, whose effort forced a strong save from Caoimhin Kelleher. Morgan Rogers also came close before half-time, but his shot was blocked.

Jordan Henderson made his first Premier League start for Chelsea, while Valentin Barco also featured from the beginning.

Henderson brought experience and leadership to the midfield, helping Chelsea compete physically with Brentford.

The hosts, however, found a breakthrough shortly after the hour mark. Mikkel Damsgaard’s corner exposed Chelsea’s poor marking, with Jannik Schuster heading the ball across goal for Jaidon Anthony to finish from close range.

A first in red and white for @jaidonanthony ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/56w0it7sAy — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2026

Brentford doubled their advantage after another defensive mistake. Damsgaard’s through-ball released Kevin Schade, whose effort was saved by Emiliano Martínez, only for Igor Thiago to follow up and score.

Chelsea struggled to respond as Brentford grew in confidence, while the absence of the injured João Pedro was noticeable in attack.

Brentford completed the scoring in stoppage time when Schade’s low cross reached substitute Fábio Carvalho, who fired into the roof of the net.

The defeat leaves Chelsea searching for answers after another frustrating Premier League performance.