Harry Kane becomes fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Union Berlin in Bundesliga on September 18, 2026. — Reuters

Harry Kane became the fastest player in Bundesliga history to score 100 goals after reaching the landmark in just his 98th league appearance for Bayern Munich.

The England captain achieved the feat by converting a 39th-minute penalty during Bayern’s emphatic 7-0 victory over Union Berlin on Friday.

Kane surpassed the previous record of 129 appearances, set by Dieter Müller during his spell with Cologne in the 1970s.

"Very proud, to be honest, to reach 100 goals in the Bundesliga," Kane said. "Obviously, I've done it in the Premier League, so now to have it in a different league is something I'm really proud of. All I can say is a big thanks to the team."

The 33-year-old then scored his 101st Bundesliga goal in the second half as Bayern completed a dominant victory, with France international Michael Olise netting a hat-trick.

Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 and has continued his prolific scoring form in Germany. He scored 36 Bundesliga goals in his debut season, followed by 26 in 2024-25 and 35 last season.

He has finished as the league's leading scorer in each of his three seasons in Germany and helped Bayern secure consecutive Bundesliga titles.

The latest achievement adds to Kane's remarkable list of scoring milestones since moving to Munich. He scored his 100th goal for Bayern in all competitions in his 104th appearance in September 2025.

Kane has since taken his Bayern tally to 151 goals in 154 appearances and remains among the frontrunners for this year's Ballon d'Or, which will be announced on 26 October.