Ausar Thompson signs $155m Detroit Pistons extension: reports

An undated picture of Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson. — Reuters

Detroit Pistons have agreed a five-year, $155 million contract extension with forward Ausar Thompson, according to international media reports on Friday.

According to the reports the fully guaranteed deal will begin in the 2027-28 season. Thompson was entering the final year of his rookie contract after Detroit selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

At just the age of 23, Thompson has established himself as one of the NBA's leading defensive players.

He was named to the NBA All-Defensive first team last season, becoming the first Pistons player to receive the honour since Ben Wallace in 2005-06.

Thompson also finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, behind winner Victor Wembanyama and runner-up Chet Holmgren.

He averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, two steals and 0.9 blocks in 73 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

His defensive impact continued in the play-offs as Detroit reached the Eastern Conference semi-finals after a 14-game run. Thompson averaged 8.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, two steals and 1.8 blocks per game during the post-season.

It is pertinent to mention that he became the first player since Anthony Davis in 2020 to record at least 25 steals and 25 blocks in a single NBA post-season.

The new contract also creates a notable milestone for the Thompson family. Ausar and his twin brother, Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson, are the first brothers in NBA history to each sign contracts worth at least $100 million.