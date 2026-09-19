Inter Milan legend Sandro Mazzola dies aged 83

An undated picture of Inter Milan and Italy great Sandro Mazzola. — X

Inter Milan and Italy great Sandro Mazzola has died at the age of 83, the Italian club announced on Saturday.

Mazzola spent his entire 17-year senior career with Inter, making 565 appearances and scoring 158 goals. He helped the Nerazzurri win four Serie A titles and two European Cups, while also enjoying success with Italy.

He was part of the Italy team that won the European Championship in 1968 and reached the World Cup final in Mexico in 1970.

Inter paid tribute to Mazzola as a legendary figure who dedicated his entire career to the club.

"Sandro Mazzola was one of the greatest footballers in history. Not only in the history of the Nerazzurri," Milan said.

"He was Inter’s history: he joined the club as a boy and never left it."

C’è chi entra nella storia. E poi c’è chi diventa la storia stessa dell’Inter.

Da ragazzo nerazzurro a simbolo eterno, Sandro Mazzola ha attraversato generazioni, vincendo, emozionando e tramandando l’amore per questi colori.



Brillava in campo, brilla anche ora, la stella del… pic.twitter.com/3kg2V6M2aC — Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter) September 18, 2026

Mazzola was just six when his father, Valentino Mazzola, an Italy international and Torino captain, died in the Superga air disaster in 1949, which claimed the lives of the entire Torino team.

He made his senior Inter debut at 18 against Juventus after a replay was ordered following a controversial pitch invasion.

Mazzola had completed a school exam before travelling to Turin and scored Inter's only goal from the penalty spot in a 9-1 defeat.

He soon established himself as a key player, scoring twice in Inter's 3-1 European Cup final victory over Real Madrid in 1964. He also helped them retain the trophy the following year.

Mazzola retired in 1977 and later worked as sporting director at both Inter and Torino.

"The star with the moustache shone on the pitch, and still does today. As he often said, he had one final wish: to be remembered as a good man, someone who keeps fighting even when winning is impossible, like in that 9-1," Inter said.