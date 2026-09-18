UFC White House official denies Ilia Topuria’s accusations against Justin Gaethje

This collage of photos shows Ilia Topuria (left) and Justin Gaethje. — Reuters/Instagram

Mixed martial arts (MMA) officials are sharing their opinions on Ilia Topuria’s accusations against Justin Gaethje, who defeated “El Matador” at UFC Freedom 250 in a lightweight title fight.

Topuria, the former lightweight UFC champion, was dethroned by Gaethje, winning the title unification bout by TKO. The defeat was the Spanish-Georgian fighter's first of the career.

Ilia appeared a little too eager and cocky in the beginning of the bout, walking right into Gaethje’s power, trying for a quick knockout. That led to damage that left him fighting blind with two broken orbitals. And his corner had to throw the towel in to save him from further damage after the fourth round.

Topuria was underground since the fight against Justin and broke his silence last week, releasing several high-quality promos on Instagram, putting a less disastrous spin on the loss and building up an eventual comeback. On Tuesday, he was back on X accusing Gaethje of loading his gloves.

“Next time I’ll make sure they check Justin’s gloves so he doesn’t put anything weird on them,” Topuria wrote.

Andy Foster, one of the guys in charge of overseeing the UFC Freedom 250 card in D.C., shut down Topuria’s accusation.

“His gloves and wraps were fine and totally within regulations,” Andy Foster told USA TODAY Sports.

“Also well inspected by multiple inspectors.”

Legendary referee Big John McCarthy also denied Topuria’s accusations on social media.

“Trevor Whitman wrapped Justin’s hands with a knowledgeable State inspector watching the entire process,” McCarthy tweeted.

“He signs off on that wrap and that it was inspected by him. There is no validity to the allegation in anyway.”

Whether it’s BS clickbait or an allegation, it’s disrespectful to @Justin_Gaethje who went into the Octagon and simply out performed an undefeated world champion. Trevor Whitman wrapped Justin’s hands with a knowledgeable State inspector watching the entire process. He signs off… https://t.co/ucdKLfRReJ — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) September 18, 2026

In 2009, Antonio Margarito was caught using a Plaster of Paris-style substance to harden the wraps when sweat is applied in a fight against Shane Mosley. This was the last major glove-loading scandal in boxing.