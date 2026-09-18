Conor Benn denied title shot immediately after Ryan Garcia KO

An undated photo of British boxer Conor Benn. — Reuters

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri has said they will not allow Denzel Bentley to defend his middleweight world title against Conor Benn in his next fight.

Bentley, who was promoted to full world champion status in July, had offered Benn a title shot immediately after Ryan Garcia's defeat.

The Briton was stopped by Garcia in the second round for the WBC welterweight crown in Las Vegas on September 12, handing him the second defeat of his 10-year professional career.

While most of the boxing world feels that Benn didn't deserve a title fight for the WBC strap in first place against Garcia, however, despite that Bentley appreciates his compatriot.

And so, with Benn planning to move back up to middleweight, Bentley made an offer to Brit in the hopes of landing a lucrative payday.

"It will be a great opportunity for me because it will be a big money fight commercially," Bentley said during a recent appearance on talkSPORT's talkBOXING podcast.

However, WBO president Olivieri believes the opposite.

“Not happening,” the WBO president told BoxingScene when asked if they would allow a fight between Bentley and Benn.

“Bentley has been mandated to fight [Yoenli] Hernandez, and the mandatory must be discharged as ordered.

“Benn is not even rated and is coming off a TKO loss.”

Olivieri's stance comes as no surprise.

Bentley was ordered to fight mandatory challenger, two-time amateur world champion Yoenli Hernandez in July.

The fight was then ordered on September 5 after the WBO rejected multiple requests and objections from Bentley’s team.

Both parties now have 20 days to reach an agreement.