FIFA confirms Pakistan's schedule for U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026

Better Future Pakistan players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Norway Cup Under-15 Championship on August 02, 2025. — Reporter

FIFA has confirmed the match schedule for the FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival 2026 in Azerbaijan, with Pakistan set to play five matches during the qualification stage of the competition.

Pakistan have been placed in Group AD alongside Cyprus, Gambia, Jordan, Nigeria and South Sudan.

According to the confirmed schedule, Pakistan will begin their campaign against Gambia on October 24 at 3:30pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT).

The young Green Shirts face a demanding schedule the following day, playing two matches on October 25. They will take on South Sudan at 1:45pm before returning to action against Cyprus at 8:30pm.

Pakistan will play another double-header on October 26, facing Jordan at 12:30pm and Nigeria at 7:15pm PKT.

It means Pakistan will complete their five qualification-stage fixtures within three days, with two matches each on the second and third days of their campaign.

The FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival will feature players born in 2011 or 2012 with more than 3,000 young players, coaches and officials are expected to participate in the event.

Matches will be played on 68m by 47m pitches using full-size goals measuring 7.32m by 2.44m.

The competition has been divided into two stages. Teams will initially compete in groups formed to provide diverse sporting and regional representation, with the qualification stage comprising four to five matches in a round-robin format.

Results from the qualification stage will determine where teams are placed for the tournament stage.

The second phase will feature six performance tiers, with teams assigned to tiers according to their results in the qualification stage. Each side will then play another four to five matches based on its tier placement.

All participating teams will remain in competition through to the final matchday, ensuring every side receives an extended competitive program rather than being eliminated after the opening phase.

Winners will be crowned in each of the six performance tiers, while the team that finishes on top of Tier A will be declared the FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival 2026 champion.

FIFA also used a pre-tournament ranking system to help form balanced groups and competitive fixtures. The system combines senior national-team performance with recent youth national-team participation and results, reflecting both the overall strength of a member association and the activity and competitiveness of its youth pathway.

The qualification stage is scheduled to run from October 24 to 26, followed by a rest day on October 27. The tournament stage will then be played from October 28 to 30, with the tier finals and closing ceremony scheduled for October 30.