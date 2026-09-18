Ton-up Head leads Australia to series-clinching win over Zimbabwe in second ODI

Australia's Travis Head celebrates reaching his century during their second ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on September 18, 2026. — AFP

HARARE: Left-handed opener Travis Head's blistering century, followed by a disciplined bowling performance, helped Australia inflict a crushing 84-run defeat on Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

The victory meant Australia secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the final match of which will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the visitors piled up a mammoth total of 356/6 in their 50 overs, courtesy of a strong showing by their top order, including Head.

Australia's opening pair of Head and captain Mitchell Marsh laid a solid foundation for a formidable total by putting together a 130-run partnership, which ultimately concluded in the 19th over with the dismissal of the latter, who made a 63-ball 53, laced with three sixes and as many fours.

Head was then involved in a 60-run partnership for the second wicket with Cooper Connolly, during which he brought up his eighth ODI century.

The left-handed opener was eventually dismissed by Wessly Madhevere in the 28th over and walked back after top-scoring for Australia with a blistering 112 off 84 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and three sixes, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Connolly, meanwhile, oversaw Australia's innings until the first delivery of the 46th over and remained a notable run-getter for them with a 69-ball 78, smashing three sixes and as many fours.

Following Connolly's departure, Oliver Peake further bolstered Australia's total at the backend with a quickfire cameo of 41, coming off 18 deliveries, and featured five boundaries, including three sixes.

Brad Evans bagged three wickets for Zimbabwe but was expensive as he conceded 86 runs in his nine overs, followed by Masakadza with two, while Madhevere could claim one.

Set to chase a daunting target to stay alive in the home series, Zimbabwe could only muster 272 before getting bowled out in 48.3 overs, with none of their batters managing to breach the 50-run mark.

Captain Sikandar Raza remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with a 49-ball 45, followed by experienced wicketkeeper batter Brendan Taylor with 39, while Craig Ervine (38), Innocent Kaia (34) and Ben Curran (30), were their other notable run-getters.

For Australia, Adam Zampa, Matt Renshaw, Josh Hazlewood and Connolly picked up two wickets each, while Nathan Ellis and Peake chipped in with one scalp apiece.