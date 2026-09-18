Michael Carrick confident Manchester United can 'work through' tough time

Manchester United's manager Michael Carrick applauds fans after their Premier League match against Crystal Palace at the Old Trafford in Manchester on March 1, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick said he expected to have to ride out a storm at some point this season after a dreadful start to the current campaign.

Carrick was appointed on a permanent basis after his successful temporary spell at the end of last season secured third place in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League.

But United have taken just four points from their opening four league games this season and were dumped out the League Cup in a 3-2 defeat by Brighton in midweek after blowing a two-goal lead at Old Trafford for the first time in 50 years.

"History tells you that any team that's successful goes through periods when you have to work through it, come through it and improve," Carrick said ahead of Sunday's trip to Fulham.

"We've had a small period, in recent time, when it hasn't been exactly what we want it to be.

"I was expecting a point when we would go through it, it was going to come. We had such a good spell last season, going into this season."

Former United and England midfielder Michael Carrick also has reason to bemoan his side's luck in recent weeks.

United received a swift apology from referees' chiefs after Erling Haaland's winning goal for Manchester City last weekend was wrongly awarded because the VAR officials did not spot an offside against Enzo Fernandez in the build-up.

Michael Carrick's men were also heading for three points at Everton last Sunday until Toffees defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles produced a stunning strike into the top corner from long range.

"It is a week or two, the games haven't gone our way," added Carrick. "It's tiny margins in some of those games. We will work through it. Winning games is always the answer, it can cover up a lot of things at times as well.

"Sometimes it's the small disappointments that lead to something a bit bigger. It's part of coping and being at this great football club."

United could be boosted by the return of Luke Shaw from injury for the visit to Craven Cottage.

Carlos Baleba is also in contention to make his first appearance since a £70 million ($95 million) move from Brighton.