President's Trophy Grade-I: Sharjeel gives Ghani Glass early lead over SNGPL in second round

Ghani Glass's Sharjeel Khan walks back after being dismissed on the first day of their second-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against SNGPL at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on September 18, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Experienced top-order batter Sharjeel Khan's blistering century put Ghani Glass into a handy lead over Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on the first day of their second-round President's Trophy Grade-I match here at the Diamond Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At the stumps, Ghani Glass were well-placed at 192/2 in 41 overs, leading SNGPL by 40 runs, with opener Khawaja Arham and middle-order batter Mohammad Rameez Jnr unbeaten in the middle.

Earlier in the day, Ghani Glass captain Mohsin Riaz won the toss and opted to field first, and the decision paid dividends as Shoaib Akhtar Jnr's five-wicket haul helped them book SNGPL for a modest total of 152 in 41.2 overs despite half-centuries from Sameer Minhas and Muhammad Imran.

Emerging opener Minhas remained the top-scorer for SNGPL with a brisk 53 off 72 deliveries, closely followed by Imran, who made a 75-ball 52.

Besides them, only captain Sajid Khan could amass double figures against a ruthless Ghani Glass bowling attack, which was further bolstered by Khurram Shahzad, who bagged four wickets for 42 runs in his 13 overs.

In response, Ghani Glass got off to a shaky start to their innings as they lost opener Mirza Tahir Baig (zero) early with just four runs on the board.

Baig's dismissal paved the way for Sharjeel to walk out at No.3 and the experienced batter dominated the SNGPL bowlers, hitting them for 25 fours and five sixes, until eventually being dismissed by Shahnawaz Dahani and walking back after scoring 156 off 120 deliveries.

During Sharjeel's blitz, he also shared a one-sided 186-run partnership for the second wicket with opening batter Arham, who remained not out on 33 and will resume Ghani Glass's response on the second day alongside Rameez Jnr, unbeaten on one.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, centuries from Mohammad Farooq, Salman Khan Jnr and Atiq-ur-Rehman helped Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions finish the opening day of their second-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) at 476/4 in 87.2 overs.

Leading the way for MIT Solutions was opening batter Farooq, who remained their top-scorer with 163 off just 99 deliveries, studded with 14 sixes and 11 fours.

He also shared a 133-run opening partnership with Hasnain Nadeem (36) and an 84-run stand for the third wicket with Salman, who remained not out on 106, having faced 199 balls and struck 13 boundaries, including a six.

Salman, meanwhile, was involved in a 242-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Atiq, who made a blistering 142 off 137 deliveries, laced with 17 fours and two sixes.

For KRL, on the opening day, Ahmed Bashir bagged two wickets for 53 runs in his 12 overs, while Mohammad Hamza Sohail and Arshad Iqbal managed to make one scalp apiece.

In another second-round President's Trophy Grade-I match, Mohammad Amir Khan's five-wicket haul helped Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) book Kingsmen Academy for a modest total of 215 on the opening day despite captain Mohammad Tayyab Arif's century.

Arif waged a lone battle for the Kingsmen after they opted to bat first and top-scored with 105 off 110 deliveries, smashing 14 fours and three sixes.

Besides him, only Mohammad Suleman (33), Salman Ali Agha (25), Mohammad Arshad (14) and Mohammad Huraira (10) could amass double figures against the OGDCL bowling attack, led by Amir, who picked up five wickets for 51 runs in his 13 overs.

Amir was supported by Mohammad Hasnain, who took three wickets, while Niaz Khan and Danish Aziz chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, OGDCL got off to an unwanted start as Mohammad Ilyas dismissed both their openers, Waqar Ahmed (four) and Umar Siddiq (six), early with just 31 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, captain Rohail Nazir joined Saad Khan for a brief 26-run partnership, which Shoaib Afridi eventually broke in the dying minutes of the opening day by dismissing the latter, who remained their top-scorer with 19.

Nazir, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 14, and will resume OGDCL's response from 57/3 on the second day alongside Mohammad Salman, not out on zero, as they trail Kingsmen Academy by a further 168 runs.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Pakistan Television's (PTV) decision to bowl first proved beneficial as they reduced State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to 278/9 on the opening day despite half-centuries from opener Hasan Raza and captain Mohammad Ghazi Ghouri.

Raza remained the top-scorer with a 106-ball 75, closely followed by the skipper, who made 66 off 79 deliveries.

Besides them, only Rameez Aziz made a notable contribution to the SBP's total with an unbeaten 42 and will resume their first innings on the second day with No.11 Naqeebullah, not out on nine.

For PTV, Musa Khan and Amad Butt have taken three wickets each, while speedster Haris Rauf has struck twice in the first innings.