Barcelona's Lamine Yamal opens up on facing racism

Spain's Lamine Yamal in action during their FIFA World Cup match against Cape Verde at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on June 19, 2026. — Reuters

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has said that he has faced racism "a thousand times" during his life and football career.

The 19-year-old has fallen victim to racial abuse on various occasions during his rapid rise as a footballer.

In October 2024, footage went viral showing Lamine, Raphinha and Ansu Fati being racially abused during Barcelona’s match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish Observatory on Racism and Xenophobia, in a bulletin published in March, said that Lamine and Vinicius Jr. were the most frequent targets of online racist abuse in Spain in the final quarter of 2025.

Lamine Yamal said many people are unaware that their comments or behaviour are racist.

In an interview with Spanish broadcaster Movistar, Yamal was asked by former Argentina international Jorge Valdano whether he had directly experienced racism and to which he replied: "A thousand times.

"People are indirectly racist toward you, but maybe don't realise it. There are a lot of comments or looks that are racist and they don't even notice.

"If someone calls me Black, it’s not going to bother me at all, ultimately I'm Black, I'm not any other colour. Another thing is whether it's good or bad, whether they're saying it to offend me.

"But if I’m playing a match and they paid for a ticket to see me, I’m not going to get angry just because they disrespected me."

LaLiga has stepped up efforts to combat racist abuse in stadiums following several high-profile incidents in Spanish football in recent years.