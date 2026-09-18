Fatima 'honoured' to be one of Pakistan's flag-bearers at Asian Games 2026

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Netherlands at the County Ground in Bristol on June 27, 2026. — ICC

National women's cricket team captain Fatima Sana on Friday expressed profound delight at being named one of Pakistan's two flag-bearers for the Asian Games 2026, saying there was no greater honour.

Fatima, alongside rising squash player Noor Zaman, will lead Pakistan's contingent at the glittering opening ceremony of the 20th edition of the Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya on September 19.

The 24-year-old, who is currently leading Pakistan in the women's cricket competition at the Games, expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to represent the country internationally, adding that she would try to enjoy it to the fullest.

"First of all, Alhamdulillah that I have got this opportunity. Serving Pakistan in any capacity is a matter of honour, and there is no greater honour than to carry the Pakistan flag and represent Pakistan in the world," said Fatima in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"I think it is a good opportunity for me as well. I will try to enjoy this as much as I can and continue to serve Pakistan in the same way and work harder so that Pakistan's name goes up," she added.

Proud moment for Pakistan captain @imfatimasana 💫



She will be Pakistan's flag bearer along with squash player Noor Zaman at the Asian Games opening ceremony 🇵🇰🙌#AsianGames | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/qzo22GUQa0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 18, 2026

According to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), a total of 246 athletes from 23 different disciplines, including cricket, squash, hockey, athletics and esports, will represent Pakistan at the Games, which will run until October 4.

For the unversed, the women's cricket competition of the Games has already got underway ahead of its opening ceremony, and all four semi-finalists have been confirmed.

The Green Shirts, who defeated Thailand in the second quarter-final on Thursday, will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first semi-final at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Sunday.