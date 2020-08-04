A Thatta-based fisherman named Asif Machliwala has has gone viral after a video of him successfully jumping over 11 motorcycles left viewers shell-shocked over his talent as a potential track athlete, The News reported.



"I have been doing this for fun and I believe that I can easily touch the 25-feet mark in the long jump, though I have never measured it," he said.

“The video on Twitter was sort of a fun activity in my native town in Thatta. I am fond of athletics and want to become an athlete. I help my father in the fish business and we travel between Karachi and Thatta for the purpose," he said.

The matter was brought to the knowledge of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Maj Gen (r) Akram Sahi, who took little time in reaching out to the talented youngster.

"The moment I saw your message about this youngster, I left my breakfast halfway and deputed my coaches to locate him. Only minutes later I was told that Asif has immense talent for athletics and wants to become an athlete," General Sahi said.

"Since his video was amazing I talked to him and told him not to try any more stunts as he could get injured. Instead, I have asked him to meet me in Lahore along with his father. There is no denying the fact that Asif has amazing potential and now we want to channel this potential into a medal winning one at the Asian and world level.

"The AFP will train him and look after him. A coach will be deputed with him so that he can get the most modern and latest coaching on how to improve on his talent,” General Sahi added.

Asif has also jumped over canals and covered other challenging distances for fun.

"I want to showcase this talent to everyone and I am ready for it," he said.



Take a look:





Meet Asif Machliwala, the self-taught long jump talent in viral video