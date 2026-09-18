Spain announce squad with four changes from World Cup victory

Spain will face hosts Germany in Stuttgart on Friday in the quarter-finals. — AFP

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has made four changes to his World Cup-winning squad as Barcelona duo Gavi and Joan Garcia were left out.

Roberto Fernandez of Espanyol and Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez got their first call-ups.

Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen was included in the squad after missing the World Cup in July. Fermin Lopez has also been added by De la Fuente after injury prevented him from being part of the victory in the US.

Garcia sustained a knee injury on Wednesday night, and Barcelona have not updated on the return date for their goalkeeper. Gavi would have missed Spain’s opener against England had he been selected, as he serves a one-match ban for unsporting behaviour during the World Cup final.

Borja Iglesias of Celta Vigo was also dropped from the World Cup squad, while Marcos Llorente has retired.

Spain face England at Wembley in their Nations League campaign opener, followed by matches with Croatia, the Czech Republic and then Croatia again during the upcoming international break.

Spain’s Nations League squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Josep Martínez (Inter Milan)

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Alejandro Grimaldo (Atletico Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Rodri Hernandez (Barcelona), Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Victor Munoz (Liverpool), Roberto Fernandez (Espanyol).