PSL introduces Cricket Development Excellence Award

Peshawar Zalmi players and support staff celebrates with the PSL 11 trophy after beating Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday launched the Cricket Development Excellence Award worth USD 200,000, which will be awarded to one of the first six franchises for its contributions to the sport, players and the marquee league.

According to the PSL, the 2026 award will assess the development work carried out by franchises from its third edition to the 11th, covering the period during which at least six franchises participated in the league.

Under the procedure, franchises will first self-assess their development work using a scoring model devised by the PSL before submitting their findings to an assessment committee constituted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The five-member committee, comprising independent experts and internal stakeholders, will verify the scores against evidence provided by the franchises using verifiable data points. This assessment will account for 80 per cent of the final score.

The competing franchises will then be required to publish presentations highlighting their cricket development work on official PSL social media platforms.

Fans will be able to vote and rank the franchises based on their development performance, with the fan vote carrying 20 per cent weightage in the final score.

The scoring model allocates 25 per cent to Player Pathway and Development, 10 per cent to Player Impact and Match Contribution, 15 per cent to High-Performance Infrastructure and Innovations, 20 per cent to Grassroots and Domestic Engagement, 10 per cent to Player Welfare and Education, and 20 per cent to fan voting via social media.

The Player Pathway and Development KPI will assess the identification and development of new or uncapped talent, their progression and the cricket exposure provided to them beyond the PSL.

The Player Impact and Match Contribution KPI will assess the impact trajectory of scouted or newly identified players, including their match-deciding contributions and expansion of roles within their respective franchises.

The High-Performance Infrastructure and Innovations KPI will cover institutional capacity, including facilities, staffing and systems, as well as technology-led innovations.

The Player Welfare and Education KPI will assess initiatives such as financial literacy and education support, mental health support systems, media training, anti-doping and anti-corruption education, and career transition plans.

Meanwhile, the Grassroots and Domestic Engagement KPI will cover franchises' work in men's and women's cricket development, coaching clinics for children, school and club cricket initiatives, and participation in PCB-organised cricket activities.

The PCB said further details regarding the assessment committee and voting schedule would be announced in due course.

Following the conclusion of PSL 11, only development work carried out between the two most recent editions will be considered and evaluated for the award.