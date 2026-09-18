Ronaldo stays in Jesus' first Portugal squad

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Hungary in UEFA Qualifiers on October 14, 2025. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has been kept in the team as new Portugal coach Jorge Jesus announced his first 25-man squad for the defending champions' upcoming four Nations League matches.

In August, Ronaldo said that the coming year would probably be the last of his playing career, sparking the debate of his retirement plans.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain is regarded as one of the best players in football’s history, having won silverware with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and current club Al-Nassr since making his senior debut for Sporting in 2002.

Ronaldo will end his career without a World Cup trophy, as Portugal lost their last 16 match to eventual champions Spain in the 2026 extravaganza, which was his last chance to add the sport's biggest prize to his bag.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, confirmed in July that the 2026 World Cup would be his last, but he was unwilling to make a hasty call on his international future.

"His performance is what matters. The past doesn't count," Jorge Jesus told a press conference on Friday.

"In this squad, there are 13 players who have worked with me. I don't have a set core, so within this group, there were several players who were important for this squad.

"Cris is a player like any other. If he performs, he plays; if not, he doesn't. He has a different status - he has five Ballon d'Or awards - but does that factor into my decisions? No. However, the fact that he is different is."

Portugal face Wales, Denmark and Norway twice in four Nations League matches during the extended three-week international window.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting), Samuel Soares (Benfica)

Defenders: Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Tavares (Lazio), Nuno Mendes (Paris St Germain), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Tomas Araujo (Benfica)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Palhinha (Benfica), Joao Neves (Paris St Germain), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (Paris St Germain), Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Fabio Silva (Borussia Dortmund), Francisco Trincao (Al-Ahli), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Goncalo Ramos (AC Milan), Joao Felix (Al-Nassr), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (Galatasaray)