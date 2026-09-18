Depay omitted, Van Dijk stays in Xavi’s first Netherlands squad

Netherlands players pose for a team group photo before the match at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on November 17, 2025. — Reuters

Netherlands' new coach Xavi Hernandez has announced his first squad for the upcoming Nations League matches on Friday, as record scorer Memphis Depay was omitted, but captain Virgil van Dijk was successful in keeping his place.

Depay’s only appearance was as a substitute at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he remained on a national-record 55 goals.

His exit was widely expected and the 32-year-old striker’s international career may end with 112 matches for his country as the new coach of the Dutch football team is looking to build a new squad for the 2030 World Cup.

Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiel have got their first call-up, while midfielder Joey Veerman has returned but Frenkie de Jong will not be with the team, as he is still suffering from a knee injury sustained at the World Cup.

Marten de Roon and Wout Weghorst are also missing from the 26-man squad, along with Guus Til and injured Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Mats Wieffer.

Jeremie Frimpong, Kenneth Taylor and Jurrien Timber, who were not part of the World Cup squad, return to the team.

Van Dijk last month said that he would decide on his international career after speaking to the new coach and the Liverpool centre-back has decided to continue.

The Netherlands will take on Germany, Greece and Serbia twice in four Nations League matches during the extended three-week international window.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Fenerbahçe), Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV Eindhoven), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah), Kenneth Taylor (Lazio), Quinten Timber (Crystal Palace), Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund), Gjivai Zechiel (Feyenoord).

Forwards: Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Ruben van Bommel (PSV Eindhoven), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Napoli), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Crysencio Summerville (Al Hilal).