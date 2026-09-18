Mohammad Farooq sets Pakistan's first-class record for most sixes in an innings

MIT Solutions batter Mohammad Farooq raises his bat after scoring a century during the second-round match of the President’s Trophy Grade-I against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 18, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: MIT Solutions batter Mohammad Farooq created history in Pakistan’s domestic first-class cricket by smashing a record 14 sixes during the President’s Trophy Grade-I match against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium on Friday.

Farooq struck 14 sixes in his 163-run innings to surpass the previous record of 12 sixes held by Gulfraz Khan, who scored 207 for Railways against Pakistan Universities during the 1976-77 season in Lahore.

He faced 99 balls, hitting 11 fours and 14 sixes before being dismissed, with his sixes coming at an average of one every seven balls.

Farooq’s record-breaking knock also saw him move ahead of former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who hit 12 sixes in his unbeaten 257 against Zimbabwe at Sheikhupura in 1996.

His feat came in the same week that Pakistan’s first-class six-hitting records attracted attention following Razaullah’s nine sixes in his 81 off 63 deliveries on Test debut against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the tail-ender also smashing four boundaries.

At the international level, Majid Khan remains one of Pakistan’s most notable six-hitters in first-class cricket. He smashed 13 sixes in his unbeaten 147 for Pakistan against Glamorgan at Swansea in 1967.

Farooq’s 14 sixes now stand as the highest by a batter in a first-class innings on Pakistani soil based on the record details provided.

When this news was filed, MIT Solutions had reached 394-3 in 71 overs, with Atiq-ur-Rehman nearing his first-class century on 98 off 102 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and two sixes. He was followed by Salman Khan, who scored 80 off 150 deliveries, with nine boundaries and one six.