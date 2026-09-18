Trent Alexander-Arnold returns as Thomas Tuchel makes 10 England changes

England's Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against Finland in Nations League on September 10, 2024. — Reuters

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been recalled to the England squad by manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time since the World Cup, ending more than a year away from the international set-up.

England will begin their Nations League campaign against world champions Spain at Wembley on September 26th, with the fixture the first of four matches they will play during the international break.

Alexander-Arnold has not played for England since June 2025 after Tuchel opted for other options at right back.

The 27-year-old now returns to the squad as England prepare for a demanding run of Nations League fixtures.

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele and Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott have also been called up and could make their England debuts.

Scott previously trained with the national team ahead of the World Cup but did not feature in any of the warm-up matches.

Tuchel has made 10 changes to the 26-man squad that travelled to the United States, Canada and Mexico for the World Cup.

Cole Palmer and Lewis Hall return to the squad alongside Alexander-Arnold, while experienced duo Jordan Henderson and John Stones have been left out.

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke is another notable omission, with Tuchel instead selecting Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha.

The 18-year-old will be looking to add to his first England appearance, which came in June against New Zealand.

Following their meeting with Spain, England will travel to the Czech Republic and Croatia before hosting the Czechs at Wembley. The final two group fixtures will be played in November.