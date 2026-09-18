Joe Salisbury retires from tennis at 34

An undated picture of Former doubles world number one Joe Salisbury (left) and long-time partner Rajeev Ram. — Instagram

Former doubles world number one Joe Salisbury has announced his retirement from professional tennis at age 34 following a semi-final run at the US Open alongside long-time partner Rajeev Ram.

Salisbury chose the US Open as his final tournament and reached the semi-finals with Ram, who had also announced his retirement.

The event provided a fitting ending to Salisbury's career. In 2023, Salisbury and Ram became the first men's doubles pairing to win three consecutive US Open titles.

Salisbury is Britain's most successful men's doubles player of the Open era. He won six Grand Slam doubles titles, including the 2020 Australian Open with Ram, as well as two mixed doubles Grand Slam titles with Desirae Krawczyk.

The Briton said he had been considering his future for some time before deciding to retire.

"Tennis has been my life for as long as I can remember and I have been incredibly fortunate to have had all the opportunities, experiences and success that I have," he posted on Instagram.

"To be able to travel the world and call playing tennis my job has been a dream come true and I never believed I could have lived the life and had the career that I have."

Salisbury took a three-month break earlier this year after speaking publicly about anxiety that had affected his enjoyment of life on tour.

"I had some time off for a few months earlier on in the year - I wasn't really enjoying being on tour for a few reasons," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

He finished his career with 17 tour-level titles, including ATP Finals victories in 2022 and 2023.