Gambhir tells Sooryavanshi to 'wait for opportunity' after Abhishek's record ton

The collage features Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir (left) and young opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. - AFP

DELHI: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has urged teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to remain patient and wait for his opportunity as the team continues to rely on its more experienced openers in T20Is.

Sooryavanshi was left on the sidelines on Thursday as fellow opener Abhishek Sharma rewrote the record books with the third-fastest century in men's T20I history during India's emphatic 127-run victory over Afghanistan, which completed a 3-0 series sweep.

Abhishek and Sanju Samson were Gambhir's preferred opening combination throughout the series and both batters impressed, finishing as the leading run-scorers from the two sides across the three matches.

With the experienced duo in strong form, Sooryavanshi had to wait for his opportunity, and Gambhir indicated that the 15-year-old may have to remain patient for some time.

“From Vaibhav’s point of view, it was a very clear conversation that he will have to wait for his opportunity,” Gambhir said.

“We know the kind of talent he has and what he can do, but someone who has been performing for the last two to three years will always be ahead of someone who has just entered the team.

“Whenever he gets his run, he will get a longer run as well.

“That is what Indian cricket is all about — we want competition and talent in the dressing room, but that’s how cricket goes.

“Whether you’re a 15-year-old or a 30-year-old, when you have to wait for your opportunity, you have to wait for your opportunity.”

Sooryavanshi has made an impressive start to his international career, scoring two half-centuries in six T20I appearances since making his debut against England in July.

Gambhir explained that Abhishek and Samson's successful partnership at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year was another reason why the pair were given an extended opportunity to build on their combination.

“In this series, we were always very clear from my point of view that we wanted to go back to the combination we had during the (T20) World Cup,” he said.

“Because those guys, after three or four failures, do not become bad players.

“The cricket we’ve played — if a team has gone unbeaten from one World Cup to another and won the World Cup, I’m sure it’s a gun team.

“Suddenly, it doesn’t become a bad team after one or two series, and these guys do not become bad players after two or three failures. That is what these guys have shown here as well.”