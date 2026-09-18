Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Australia ODI series, replacement named

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi warms up ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against the United Arab Emirates at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India, on February 18, 2026. — ICC

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa have suffered another injury setback ahead of their three-match ODI series against Australia, with fast bowler Lungi Ngidi ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Ngidi suffered a right hamstring injury while playing for the Titans against the Dolphins in the opening round of the domestic first-class season last week. Scans conducted on Wednesday confirmed that the pacer will require a period of rehabilitation.

The 30-year-old is the third South African seamer to be ruled out of the ODI series after Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman.

Ngidi bowled eight overs in the Dolphins' first innings and 8.3 in the second, fewer than fellow frontline quicks Marco Jansen and Beyers Swanepoel, who delivered 26 and 20.3 overs respectively.

He was also off the field for periods during the match but returned before the conclusion. Baartman, who was representing the Dolphins, was unable to bat after suffering a hamstring issue of his own.

South Africa have called up 20-year-old Nqobani Mokoena as Ngidi's replacement. The fast bowler made his ODI debut during South Africa's recent tour of Namibia.

Mokoena was playing for the Dolphins against Western Province in the first-class competition and bowled 19 overs on the opening day, finishing with figures of 1/78. He has since been withdrawn from the match to join the national squad, with Bayanda Majola replacing him.

The Proteas' pace attack for the ODI series will be led by Marco Jansen, with his twin brother Duan also part of the squad. Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka are the other fast-bowling options.

Ngidi's injury also raises concerns over his availability for South Africa's three-Test series against Australia, which begins on October 9. A decision on his fitness for the Test series will be made closer to the start of the contest.

South Africa are also monitoring Rabada's fitness. The experienced pacer sustained a hamstring injury during winter training and has not played competitive cricket since the Indian Premier League in May.

Updated South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.