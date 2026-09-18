Pakistan forward Abdul Rehman wins best goal award at FIH Hockey World Cup

Rehman Abdul of Pakistan looks on during the 2026 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup preliminary round match against India at Wagener Hockey Stadium on August 19, 2026 in Amstelveen, Netherlands. - AFP

AMSTELVEEN: Pakistan's Abdul Rehman has won the men's Magic Skill Award at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after his outstanding goal against Wales was voted the best of the tournament.

Rehman produced a stunning display of three-dimensional skills during Pakistan's 3-3 draw against Wales, beating four defenders before finding the back of the net with a superb finish.

His goal received 44% of the fans' votes to claim the award.

Three players were shortlisted for the men's award, with Rehman edging Canada's Canton Melville, who received 39% of the votes, following a closely contested fan poll.

In the women's category, India's goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam won the award after producing a spectacular reflex save in the final minute of her side's match against England. She received 52% of the fans' votes.

For the unversed, Pakistan finished 11th at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup after defeating South Africa in a penalty shootout in their final classification match, securing their best finish at the tournament in 20 years.

The four-time champions began their campaign in Pool D with a 4-1 defeat by England on August 15 before drawing 3-3 with Wales two days later.

Pakistan's final pool match was against arch-rivals India on August 19. The Green Shirts suffered a 5-3 defeat, which ended their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

They subsequently entered the classification stage, where they defeated Japan 4-3 on August 22 to keep their campaign alive.

However, their progress was halted by New Zealand, who recorded a 4-2 victory on August 24.

Pakistan then faced South Africa in the 11th-place play-off. The match ended 4-4 after regulation time before Pakistan prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout. Ammad Butt converted the decisive penalty to seal Pakistan's victory and secure 11th place.

The result marked Pakistan's best World Cup finish since 2006, when they finished sixth. They had placed 12th in the 2010 and 2018 editions, while missing the 2014 and 2023 tournaments.