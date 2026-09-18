Australia omit Mathew Ryan from Brazil friendlies squad

Australia players pose before the game against the Mexico at Rose Bowl Stadium. Front row: Jordan Bos,, Connor Metcalfe, Jacob Italiano, Aiden O'Neill and Mohamed Toure. Back row: Jackson Irvine, Henry Souttar, Lucas Herrington, Matthew Leckie, Alessandro Circati and Matthew Ryan (first from right) on May 30, 2026. — Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia coach Tony Popovic has left out 105-cap former captain Mathew Ryan from his squad for two friendlies against Brazil later this month as the Socceroos prepare for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Ryan was Australia’s captain and expected first-choice goalkeeper at this year’s World Cup.

However, he was replaced by Patrick Beach and only came on as a substitute for the penalty shootout as Australia were eliminated by Egypt in the Round of 32.

Beach is included in Popovic’s 26-man squad, along with 15 other players who featured in Australia’s World Cup campaign.

The squad also contains seven uncapped players as Popovic looks to build towards the Asian Cup and develop younger talent.

Jordan Bos, Cristian Volpato and Cameron Burgess were not considered because of injuries, while midfielders Riley McGree and Patrick Yazbek return after missing the World Cup through injury.

Australia will face five-time world champions Brazil in Townsville on September 25th before meeting them again in Brisbane four days later.

The Socceroos will also play away friendlies against Qatar and Jordan before travelling to Saudi Arabia for the Asian Cup, which runs from January 7 to February 5.

📋 Our squad to face Brazil is locked in! 🔒🇧🇷



💪 16 return from the #FIFAWorldCup

🧢 7 Potential debutants

👋 3 recalled to squad#Socceroos #QLDFootballSeries2026 pic.twitter.com/wfRYnX7b30 — CommBank Socceroos (@Socceroos) September 17, 2026

Australia's squad:

Patrick Beach, Kealey Adamson, Paul Izzo, Aziz Behich, Kasey Bos, Jacob Chapman, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Lucas Herrington, Dylan Leonard, Harry Souttar, Yaya Dukuly, Jackson Irvine, Jacob Italiano, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler, Alexander Robertson, Patrick Yazbek, Marcus Younis, Eli Adams, Nestory Irankunda, Mohamed Toure, Tete Yengi.