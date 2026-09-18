Shadab Khan becomes second Pakistan bowler with multiple T20 hat-tricks

BRIDGETOWN: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan joined an elite national club by claiming his second career hat-trick in T20 cricket during Antigua and Barbuda Falcons' dominant nine-wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1 of the 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Shadab produced a sensational spell of 4/16 at Kensington Oval as the Falcons bowled the Amazon Warriors out for just 76 before chasing down the target in only 5.2 overs to book their place in the CPL final.

The Amazon Warriors were 40/1 after the powerplay before suffering a dramatic collapse, losing eight wickets for just nine runs in 3.1 overs.

Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem triggered the collapse in the eighth over by dismissing Glenn Phillips for 16 and Mohammad Haris for one.

Shadab then took charge in the following over, completing his second T20 hat-trick.

The leg-spinner first dismissed Shimron Hetmyer for two, with the batter holing out to long-on, before producing consecutive googlies to remove Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Quentin Sampson for first-ball ducks.

With the feat, Shadab became only the second Pakistan bowler to claim multiple hat-tricks in T20 cricket. His first came during the 2024 Lanka Premier League, when he achieved the feat while representing Colombo Strikers against Kandy Falcons.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Sami remains the only Pakistan bowler with more T20 hat-tricks than Shadab, having claimed three during his career.

Moreover, Shadab also became the third bowler in CPL history to claim a hat-trick. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan took the first-ever CPL hat-trick in 2017, while Andre Russell became the second bowler to achieve the feat in 2018.

Shadab added another wicket in the following over, while Muqeem claimed two more as the Pakistan duo combined for eight wickets to completely dismantle the Amazon Warriors' batting line-up.

Muqeem finished with figures of 4/13 from his four overs, while Shamar Springer and Joshua James claimed one wicket each.

The Falcons made light work of the 77-run target, reaching the total in just 5.2 overs. Rahkeem Cornwall led the chase with a blistering 49 off 16 balls, smashing three fours and six sixes. Evin Lewis remained unbeaten on 23 off 13 deliveries, while Amir Jangoo contributed four off four balls.