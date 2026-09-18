Shadab Khan's hat-trick powers Falcons past Warriors into CPL 2026 final

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons' bowler Shadab Khan (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the Qualifier 1 match against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on September 17, 2026. - CPLT20

BRIDGETOWN: Shadab Khan starred with a hat-trick as Antigua and Barbuda Falcons thrashed Guyana Amazon Warriors by nine wickets in a low-scoring Qualifier 1 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 at Kensington Oval on Thursday to book their place in the final.

Batting first, the Warriors were bowled out for just 76 in 15 overs, with Shadab and fellow spinner Sufiyan Muqeem claiming four wickets apiece to dismantle the Guyana batting line-up.

Glenn Phillips and wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope were the Warriors’ joint top-scorers with 16 runs each, while Romario Shepherd contributed 14 off 13 balls, including a boundary and a six.

Mavendra Dindyal scored 11 off 18 deliveries, with one boundary, but no other Guyana batter managed to reach double figures.

Mohammad Haris, Khary Pierre and captain Imran Tahir were dismissed for one run each, while Shimron Hetmyer scored two. Shamar Joseph made seven, whereas Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Quentin Sampson were dismissed for first-ball ducks.

Shadab removed Hetmyer for two, with the batter holing out to long-on, before producing back-to-back googlies to dismiss Mehidy and Sampson for ducks and complete his hat-trick.

The leg-spinner finished with impressive figures of 4/16 from his four overs, while Sufiyan was equally effective, returning 4-13 in his spell. Shamar Springer and Joshua James claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, the Falcons chased down the modest target in just 5.2 overs, losing only one wicket.

Opener Rahkeem Cornwall led the charge with a blistering 49 off 16 balls, smashing three boundaries and six sixes.

Evin Lewis remained unbeaten on 23 off 13 deliveries, hitting two boundaries and two sixes, while Amir Jangoo scored four from as many balls.