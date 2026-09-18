Asian Games Women’s Cricket semi-final line-ups confirmed

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (left) and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu shake hands after their match was abandoned due to rain during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 24, 2025. — ICC

NISSHIN: The semi-final line-ups for the 2026 Asian Games Women’s Cricket Competition have been confirmed, with the last-four matches scheduled to take place at Korogi Sports Park on Sunday.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the first semi-final, with the winners securing a place in the final at the same venue. India will take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final later on Sunday.

The four semi-finalists were confirmed following the completion of the quarter-final stage.

Bangladesh progressed to the semi-finals after their quarter-final against China was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. Bangladesh advanced by virtue of their higher ranking.

Pakistan, meanwhile, defeated Thailand by three wickets in a rain-affected quarter-final to secure their place in the last four.

In the third quarter-final, Sri Lanka defeated Malaysia after posting 160-4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu led the way with a match-winning 63 off 37 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries and three sixes.

Kavisha Dilhari also made a valuable contribution, remaining unbeaten on 44 off 27 balls, including six boundaries.

Malaysia struggled in reply and finished on 74-7, with Athapaththu, Dilhari and Mithali Ayodhya claiming two wickets apiece.

In the fourth quarter-final, India defeated Japan in a low-scoring contest.

Japan were bowled out for 57, with Shree Charani returning impressive figures of 4-10 from her four overs. Shafali Verma claimed two wickets, while Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil took one each.

India chased down the target after losing two wickets, with Shafali providing the finishing touch through an explosive unbeaten 40 off just 15 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes.

The semi-finals will now determine the two teams that will contest the gold-medal match at Korogi Sports Park.