Harry Kane labels 2025-26 ‘best season’ despite Ballon d’Or speculation

An undated picture of England captain Harry Kane. — Reuters

England captain Harry Kane described the 2025-26 campaign as the best season of his career on Friday after scoring 73 goals for Bayern Munich and England, but the striker said he is not focused on winning the Ballon d’Or or other individual awards.

Kane’s remarkable goalscoring form has placed him among the leading contenders for the prestigious individual award.

However, he faces strong competition from young Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe.

No English player has won the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen claimed the award in 2001.

Kane reflects on a remarkable season, calling it the best of his career so far.

"I’ve never liked talking too much about myself. The only thing I’d say is that last season was incredible, both personally and for the team," Kane said.

"It was, by far, the best season of my life."

The England captain said he was particularly proud of his 73-goal tally, which was the highest recorded by a player since Lionel Messi scored 82 goals during the 2011-12 campaign.

Despite his impressive numbers, Kane acknowledged that winning the Ballon d’Or is beyond his control and depends on the voters.

"I’m extremely proud of that ... but the Ballon d’Or isn't in my hands. It depends on the people who vote. As far as I’m concerned, last season is in the past.

"Now I’m focused on this one and I’m looking forward to seeing what else I can achieve."

The Ballon d’Or winner will be announced at the official awards ceremony on October 26th, with Kane among the players competing for the prestigious honour.