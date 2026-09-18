Shohei Ohtani expected to return before MLB postseason

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani scores a run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. on Sep 1, 2026, — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Shohei Ohtani is expected to return to action before the postseason, Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said on Thursday.

Friedman made the comments after the Dodgers clinched the National League West with an 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

"I expect him back in the regular season," Friedman said.

Ohtani is currently on the 15-day injured list with left knee and right biceps injuries, while he has also been dealing with neck soreness.

Dodgers president said the period of rest has been beneficial for the two-way star.

"He's doing well," Friedman said. "He's progressing well."

His comments echoed Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who said earlier this week that he expects Ohtani to feature in several regular-season games before the playoffs begin.

As Ohtani is a two-way player, he must remain on the injured list for at least 15 days, meaning September 23rd is the earliest date he can return.

The Dodgers will have five regular-season games remaining at that stage, including two at home against the San Diego Padres and a three-game away series against the San Francisco Giants.

It is pertinent to mention that Ohtani is not expected to pitch again this season, but the Dodgers are keen to have his bat back in the line-up.

The four-time MVP last played on September 7th and has gone 6-for-49 (.122), with 21 strikeouts, across his past 13 appearances.

Ohtani has hit 30 home runs and driven in 80 runs in 130 games this season.