Marcelo Gallardo says Ecuador have talent to compete with football’s elite

Marcelo Gallardo speaks during his presentation as the new coach of Ecuador's national soccer team on September 17, 2026. — Reuters

Former Argentina midfielder and manager Marcelo Gallardo said Ecuador have the talent to compete with the world's leading football nations after being unveiled as the country's new head coach on Thursday.

Gallardo has represented Argentina at two World Cups but he has taken charge of a national team for the first time after being appointed to lead Ecuador.

The former Argentina midfielder believes Ecuador's current generation of players has the quality and potential to take a major step forward on the international stage.

"Ecuador, because of its quality and the raw material it has, is capable of competing on equal terms with any world-football powerhouse," Gallardo told reporters.

The 50-year-old said he intended to build on the positive elements of Ecuador's recent performances while developing a side capable of bringing the country together.

"We want to build a team that represents not only us, but the entire Ecuadorian people."

Gallardo also outlined his ambitions for Ecuador, saying the team would target major achievements rather than simply taking part in tournaments.

"We have set the highest goals," he said.

The new coach added that his immediate priority would be to familiarise himself with the players and coaching staff during the upcoming international window.

Ecuador are scheduled to face South Korea in a friendly on September 24th before meeting Japan a week later.

It is pertinent to mention that Gallardo will use the two matches as an early opportunity to assess his squad and begin implementing his ideas as he starts his first international coaching assignment.