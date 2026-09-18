England beat Sri Lanka to claim unassailable 2-0 T20I series lead

England batter Tom Banton plays a shot during the second T20I match against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on September 18, 2026. - AFP

CARDIFF: Tom Banton’s blistering half-century and Liam Dawson’s three-wicket haul helped England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens on Thursday to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were restricted to 145-9 in their allotted 20 overs as England’s bowlers produced an impressive display to keep the visitors from posting a bigger total.

Despite a 56-run opening stand, Sri Lanka kept losing wickets, with opener Pathum Nissanka top-scoring with 37 off 21 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six.

Captain Charith Asalanka played a patient 31 off 31 balls, hitting three boundaries, while Wanindu Hasaranga contributed 27 off 22 deliveries, including two boundaries and a six.

The other opener, Lahiru Udara, scored 21 off 20 balls, including five boundaries, while Kamindu Mendis added 12 off eight deliveries with two boundaries. Dasun Shanaka and Tharindu Ratnayake scored four runs apiece.

For England, Dawson was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/32 in four overs. Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer claimed two wickets each, while Sonny Baker and Adil Rashid took one apiece.

Chasing 146, England raced to victory in just 12.1 overs, losing four wickets in the process, with Banton leading the way with a match-winning half-century.

Banton top-scored with a blistering 52 off 24 deliveries, striking two boundaries and four sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler also made an explosive contribution, scoring 30 off 16 balls with four boundaries and a six.

Harry Brook added a quickfire 23 off eight deliveries, including one boundary and three sixes, while Aneurin Donald scored 21 off 13 balls, hitting two boundaries and a six.

Jordan Cox contributed 12 off seven deliveries, while Will Jacks scored three off six balls.

For Sri Lanka, Tharindu Ratnayake, Eshan Malinga, Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera claimed one wicket each, but their efforts were not enough to prevent England from sealing the series.