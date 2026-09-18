Mohammad Rizwan contacts ICC Anti-Corruption Unit over NCCIA inquiry: report

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan watches his shot go to the boundary on day two of the second Test against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 28, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has sought guidance from the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) over the seizure of his mobile phone during an ongoing National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) inquiry, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

According to sources, Rizwan submitted an online request through the ICC ACU’s portal, seeking clarification over whether the anti-corruption authorities of the ICC or the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were aware of, or involved in, the action taken against him.

The former white-ball captain has also asked whether the procedure followed in requesting his mobile phone, transferring it from the United Kingdom to Pakistan and conducting a forensic examination was in accordance with the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

He has further sought clarification from the ICC regarding his responsibilities and the procedure he should follow in any future cooperation with anti-corruption authorities.

Sources said Rizwan’s request was not intended as a complaint against any individual or organisation, but rather to seek clarity on the process followed in his case.

The development comes days after the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed Rizwan’s petition challenging notices issued to him by the NCCIA.

During the hearing on Thursday, Rizwan’s lawyer, Qazi Umair Ali, told Chief Justice Aalia Neelum that the cricketer had been called to a hotel lobby after the Lord’s Test in England and questioned without being served a notice.

According to the lawyer, Rizwan’s mobile phone was taken into custody after he was assured that it would be returned within three hours. However, the device has not yet been returned.

Rizwan’s counsel also questioned the NCCIA’s jurisdiction, arguing that the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit was the appropriate forum for corruption-related matters involving cricketers.

The court directed Rizwan to respond to the NCCIA’s notice and subsequently dismissed his petition.

The NCCIA notice relates to an inquiry into online betting and gambling in Pakistan cricket, while reports have also linked the investigation to alleged leaks of information from the Pakistan dressing room during the Test series against England. Rizwan and fellow batter Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the agency in Lahore earlier this month.

The agency has reportedly conducted forensic and technical analysis of the players’ mobile phones and examined financial transactions and other digital information as part of its inquiry. No final finding against Rizwan or Imam has been officially announced.

Rizwan had previously submitted a written response to the NCCIA, seeking clarification about the reasons for his summons, the alleged disciplinary violation and the continued retention of his mobile phone.

The inquiry follows Pakistan’s Test series against England, after which Rizwan and Imam were among seven players released from the squad following the defeat at Lord’s.