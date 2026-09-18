Tom Aspinall ends popular podcast series after vacating UFC title

Tom Aspinall reacts after his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

Tom Aspinall is quitting his popular podcast series on YouTube in the wake of UFC title drama.

Aspinall on Monday wrote a lengthy statement in a post on his Instagram account informing his fans about his decision to vacate the UFC title.

The now-former UFC heavyweight champion underwent surgery on both eyes and is still recovering from the injury.

Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defence against Ciryl Gane ended in a first-round no-contest on October 25, 2025.

Aspinall has said that he is quitting his podcast series on YouTube after vacating his UFC heavyweight title, and will also step away from social media.

It is understood that toxic MMA fans have been bullying him online, making his experience unpleasant, which unfortunately is part of the gig these days.

“I mean, I’ve really enjoyed it, but moving forward, I don’t think I’ll have enough time to focus on podcasting for now,” Aspinall said on the final episode of his podcast.

“So maybe we’ll come back to it for one day, but for right now, I’m just focusing on getting back to fighting, that’s my focus. That’s all I wanna do. So thanks to everyone for listening. Thanks for supporting me through all the bad times as well. And I’ll see you soon.”

The British heavyweight has not fought in almost a year, after suffering a double eye poke during a UFC 321 bout against Gane.

Gane, who stopped Alex Pereira to become the interim heavyweight champion, may now be upgraded to full champion status. But Aspinall insists he will return to claim the belt.