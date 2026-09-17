Faizan Ahmed completes 1100km Lahore-to-Skardu run in 22 days

A Police official (left) welcomes student Faizan Ahmed to Kachura amid his 1100km endurance run from Lahore to Skardu on September 16, 2026. — GCU Sports

KARACHI: Government College University (GCU) Lahore student and Falcon Triathlon Club (FTC) member Faizan Ahmed has successfully completed a 1100-kilometre endurance run from Lahore to Skardu after 22 days on the road.

Faizan completed the challenging journey in Skardu on Thursday, September 17, after running through some of Pakistan's most demanding terrain.

The journey began in Lahore and took Faizan through the plains of Punjab before entering the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

His route included areas around Gujranwala, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Islamabad before continuing towards Abbottabad, Naran, Babusar Top, Chilas, Raikot and finally Skardu.

Faizan Ahmed covered hundreds of kilometres on foot during the 22-day challenge, with some stages involving long-distance runs through difficult terrain, steep climbs and varying weather conditions.

The run was also aimed at carrying a social message. Faizan dedicated his journey to the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the martyrs of the police, paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the service of the country.

He also used the endurance challenge to raise awareness about drug abuse, particularly among young people.

Through his run, Faizan sought to highlight the dangers of drugs and encourage young people to pursue healthier and more positive activities.

The journey also saw Faizan engage with communities along his route, using endurance sport as a platform to spread awareness and promote a message of responsibility.

Faizan's 1,100km run adds to his growing involvement in endurance sports and reflects the increasing interest among young Pakistanis in taking on long-distance challenges.

After 22 days of running, the journey that started in Lahore concluded in Skardu on Thursday.