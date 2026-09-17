FIFA VP demands documents on World Cup private equity proposal

An undated photo of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Chair of the Football Association Debbie Hewitt. — Reuters

FIFA vice president Debbie Hewitt, the chairwoman of England's Football Association, reportedly is ramping up the pressure against FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Multiple outlets reported that Hewitt has asked Infantino to release all documents related to his aborted proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors, as well as the controversial decision to overturn United States striker Folarin Balogun's red card during this summer's tournament.

Infantino has been under fire since announcing his failed private equity plans, with Hewitt's FA and other soccer governing bodies across the world threatening boycotts and calling for his resignation or replacement.

Laura McAllister, vice president of the European governing body UEFA, told ESPN on Thursday that Infantino's plans "struck at the very heart of the principles of the game."

"There have been a series of interventions by the leadership of FIFA which have troubled me, and troubled others in UEFA, for some time," McAllister told ESPN.

"There are issues around the awarding of World Cups. There are issues around human rights. Of course, there was the FIFA Peace Prize, which circumvented all of the consultation and involvement procedures that should go ahead with something that's as politically sensitive and controversial as that.

"There was the Balogun red card incident, and political interference directly in that case. And I think all of that coalesces around a concern for the way in which the game is being run."

Infantino presented the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize to U.S. President Donald J. Trump in December 2025.

FIFA made the unprecedented decision to overturn a red card received by Balogun during the U.S. squad's round of 32 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, making him eligible to play in the next round against Belgium (a 4-1 loss). Trump said he called Infantino directly, asking him to review the red card.

UEFA and other federations backed down from their initial plan to boycott this month's U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland after receiving assurances that FIFA would not revive Infantino's private equity proposal.

Infantino has served as FIFA president since his initial election on February 26, 2016. His current term runs through 2027, and he has announced his bid for reelection to extend his tenure to 2031.