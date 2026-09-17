Hearn says Joshua rejected ‘millions more’ to fight Fury in US

This collage of photos shows British boxer Tyson Fury (right) and Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Eddie Hearn has claimed that Anthony Joshua turned down a more lucrative offer to ensure his fight with Tyson Fury takes place in Britain.

A saga has been unfolding for several weeks over the venue for the signed fight between AJ and Fury.

British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade. Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers were pushing to move the contest to the United States.

The organisers wanted to stage the bout on November 20, a Friday, at Madison Square Garden. However, Joshua, 36, and his promoter Hearn wanted the fight at Wembley Stadium.

It appeared the all-British clash was going to happen as organisers were planning because they were keen to stage the fight in front of a US audience.

But Joshua stood firm on his contract terms that fought registered to take place in the UK.

And now it is reported by British media that the fight is being finalised to take place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in December.

Hearn has now claimed that Anthony Joshua was so intent on a British venue that he rejected more money.

"Anthony Joshua could have taken many millions more to do the fight in America," Hearn told iFL TV.

"We want the fight in Britain. The support that we've had on social media has made us double down on our principles on this. We're not trying to hurt the fight.

“We’ve never done anything else and what he can’t get his head around is that Anthony Joshua won’t take a little bit more money to do the fight in America, because he cares.”

The Matchroom Boxing boss said that Dana White thought he could change Joshua’s mind by throwing money infront of him, but AJ cares about British people.

"He cares where the fight is. He cares about British boxing, and he cares about the contract that he signed,” Hearn added.

"And Dana White thinks you can throw a little bit of money at someone and they’ll dance to your [expletive deleted] tune. Well, guess what? Not on AJ’s watch.

"That is why, unfortunately for these people, the fight will not be taking place in America, because Anthony Joshua is not a sellout."