Abhishek Sharma smashes fastest T20I century by full-member nation

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates reaching his century during their third T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 17, 2026. — BCCI

NEW DELHI: India's left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma on Thursday etched his name in history by smashing the fastest century in T20Is involving full-member nations.

Sharma, who opened India's innings after they were invited to bat first in the third T20I against Afghanistan, underway here at the Arun Jaitley, dismantled the Atalan's bowlers as he smashed them for 11 sixes and nine fours to reach the landmark in just 30 deliveries.

His 30-ball century is now the fastest among full-member nations, surpassing Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and New Zealand's Finn Allen, who both achieved the milestone in 33 deliveries.

Raza's century came against a non-Test-playing nation, Gambia, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier in 2024, while Allen scored his monumental ton against South Africa in the semi-final of this year's T20 mega event at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The overall record for the fastest T20I century, involving non-Test-playing nations, however, remains with Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, who took only 27 balls to breach the triple figures against Cyprus in 2024, followed by Turkey's Muhammad Fahad, who achieved the feat in 28 balls against Bulgaria in July last year.

Fastest centuries in men's T20Is (involving non-Test-playing nations)

Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) – 27 balls against Cyprus in 2024 Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) – 29 balls against Bulgaria in 2025 Abhishek Sharma (India) – 30 balls against Afghanistan in 2026 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia) – 33 balls against Nepal in 2024 Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) – 33 balls against Gambia in 2024 Finn Allen (New Zealand) – 33 balls against South Africa in 2026

Furthermore, the 26-year-old also dethroned former captain Rohit Sharma as the fastest centurion for India in T20Is. Rohit had achieved the landmark in 2017 against Sri Lanka by scoring a 35-ball century.