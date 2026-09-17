Babar Azam 'available' to OGDCL from third round of President's Trophy Grade-I

Pakistan captain Babar Azam in action during the first day of their second Test against England at The Lord's in London on August 27, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam, alongside rising pacer Ali Raza, will be available for selection to the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) from the third round of the President's Trophy Grade-I, the department's sports head, Farah Batool, confirmed on Thursday.

Babar, whose last domestic first-class appearance came in December 2019 when he led Central Punjab to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title after defeating Northern by an innings and 16 runs in the final, was initially expected to join the OGDCL squad on September 17, a day after his arrival from the United Kingdom (UK).

Batool, in a report by Dawn earlier this week, had shared that upon joining the squad, the star batter would decide whether to make his return to domestic cricket in the second or third match.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development shared by Batool, the 31-year-old, who led Pakistan in away series against West Indies and England after being reappointed as the Test captain, will make his long-awaited return to domestic cricket in OGDCL's third-round match against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), slated to commence on September 24.

Batool further shared that Babar will at least play the third and fourth-round matches of the tournament in his upcoming stint.

Besides Babar, emerging Raza will also be in action for OGDCL in the third-round fixture against KRL in Abbottabad, with Batool revealing that the 18-year-old had already been roped in by the department for this year's President's Trophy Grade-I.

Babar and Raza's availability serves as a major boost to OGDCL, who settled for a draw against Pakistan Television (PTV) in the opening round of the first-class tournament.

Their upcoming fixture, however, is scheduled to be played at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar from September 18 to 21 against Kingsmen Academy.