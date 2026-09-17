Ouahbi says no ‘conflict’ with Amrabat but makes clear no player assured spot

Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat and coach Mohamed Ouahbi celebrate after the match at Houston Stadium in Houston on July 4, 2026. — Reuters

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi denied any conflict between him and Sofyan Amrabat after the midfielder announced that he is making himself unavailable for selection.

The Ajax Amsterdam midfielder announced earlier this month that he would not play under Ouahbi, but has not retired from international football, making himself unavailable ahead of the start of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

The Morocco national team coach said that the issue was not related to a personal conflict but was related to playing time.

"First of all, Sofyan has given a lot to the national team and we must remember that," Ouahbi told reporters after naming his first squad since Morocco's quarter-final exit at the 2026 World Cup.

"He was an important player and part of our recent history and of Morocco's football achievement.

"I understand how he feels. It is not easy when you are in his position and younger players come in and get more playing time. But there is no conflict between Sofyan and me, or between him and the coaching staff. The issue is simply about playing time, and he has to accept that."

Ouahbi said that past achievements earn you respect but not a place in his team.

"In football, the past earns you respect, but it does not give you any privileges," he said.

"Our vision is to select players based on merit and current form. The door is not closed to anyone, but nobody is guaranteed a place."

Amrabat had limited game time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup played in the United States, Canada and Mexico and started just one of his side’s six matches as the African side lost to France in the quarter-finals.

Dutch-born Sofyan Amrabat was an important part of former Morocco coach Walid Regragui’s team, which reached the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

Morocco host Gabon in their first Group A qualifier on September 25, before a trip to neutral South Africa to face Lesotho in Bloemfontein four days later.