Tavengwa Mukuhlani appointed deputy ICC Chairman

This undated picture shows Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani addressing a press conference. — X/@ZimCricketv

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the appointment of Zimbabwe's Tavengwa Mukuhlani as its deputy chairman until November 2027.

Mukuhlani, who is the chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and represents the country at the ICC Board, is set to take over the deputy chairmanship of the cricket's apex body from Singapore's Imran Khwaja.

Khwaja, who was first elected to the ICC Board in 2008, stepped down as deputy chair after the body's annual general meeting in July this year following a defeat in elections held earlier that month.

Meanwhile, Mukuhlani, who also serves on the ICC Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) and Nominations Committees, besides chairing the HR and Remuneration Committee, will become the first Zimbabwean to be appointed as the Deputy Chair of the apex cricketing body.

Mukuhlani's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Zimbabwean and African cricket as the country, alongside South Africa and Namibia, is set to host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next year.

Reflecting on his appointment as deputy ICC chairman, Mukuhlani expressed gratitude towards the fellow Board Directors for entrusting him with the role.

"I am deeply honoured by the confidence placed in me by my fellow ICC Board Directors and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Deputy Chair of the ICC," said Mukuhlani in an ICC-released statement.

"I look forward to working closely with our Chairman, Mr. Jay Shah, whose leadership, energy and ambition have brought a clear sense of purpose to the ICC, with a strong focus on growing cricket, creating opportunities for our Members and reaching new audiences and markets.

"Cricket is entering an exciting period, particularly with its return to the Olympic Games and continued global expansion. I look forward to supporting our Chairman, Mr. Jay Shah and fellow board directors in advancing our shared priorities and serving the best interests of cricket globally."