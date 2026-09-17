Muneeba Ali out of Asian Games 2026 due to mother's illness: report

Pakistan's Muneeba Ali plays a shot during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match against Thailand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 1, 2026. — ACC

Experienced Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Muneeba Ali will not participate in the Asian Games 2026 women's cricket competition due to her mother's illness, international media reported on Thursday.

According to international cricket news website Cricinfo, the 29-year-old has flown back to Pakistan amid her mother's ailment and thus did not participate in their quarter-final against Thailand, played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin earlier today.

The report further suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not name her replacement because of logistical challenges and time constraints for the tournament, which is being played in a knockout format and will conclude on September 22.

In Muneeba's absence, fellow top-order batter Gull Feroza kept the wickets for Pakistan in their narrow three-wicket victory over Thailand and will perform the role for the remainder of the tournament.

Feroza, who usually bats at No.3 for Pakistan in the shortest format, will also replace Muneeba as one of their openers, as she did in their rain-curtailed fixture against Thailand.

The right-handed batter had opened the innings for Pakistan, alongside Muneeba, in this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which she concluded with an unbeaten 63 against Netherlands.

Muneeba's absence, however, will serve as a major blow for Pakistan as the 29-year-old was one of the experienced players in their squad, besides being their standout batter at the recently concluded ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026.

During the continental tournament, which saw Pakistan suffer a semi-final exit to then defending champions Sri Lanka, Muneeba was their only batter to score a half-century and finished as their second-leading run-getter behind Shawaal Zulfiqar.

Two-time gold medalists Pakistan, after surviving a scare against Thailand, will face either Sri Lanka or Malaysia in the first semi-final scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Updated Pakistan squad for Asian Games 2026

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wk), Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.