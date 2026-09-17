Gary Neville predicts result of Manchester United vs Fulham

This collage of photos shows Manchester United legend Gary Neville (left) and Bruno Fernandes. — Reuters

Gary Neville has predicted the result of the upcoming Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham after the Red Devils’ 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in their EFL opener.

The start of the 2026/27 season has not been good for United, as they have won only one of their four league matches. And their poor run reached a new low on Wednesday when they surrendered a 2-0 lead to Brighton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Despite the Red Devils losing their last two fixtures, the club’s legend Neville believes United will secure a 2-1 victory away against Fulham on Sunday.

“United will win this,” Neville stated on The Overlap.

“I think United win Sunday. To be fair, having watched Fulham a couple of times, I think they’re really going to struggle. I don’t know how they actually… just everything about them. To be fair, you’re probably clipping this up on Sunday night, but everything about Fulham for me now looks like they could be in real trouble. I think 2-1.”

Fulham are also not in good form, sit 18th in the Premier League table and are looking for their first win of the season.

Manchester United were defeated by 10 men Manchester City on Sunday in a derby match.

United failed to capitalise on Phil Foden's first-half red card at Old Trafford on Sunday and paid the price when Erling Haaland scored a controversial winner in the 60th minute.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside on the field, but VAR overturned the decision, even though City's Enzo Fernandez, who was clearly offside, was interfering with play.

Refereeing body Pro Ref acknowledged an "error of judgement" after the match, saying that the video assistant referee should have recommended an on-field review.