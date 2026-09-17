Asian Games: Returning China out of women's cricket without a ball bowled

An undated picture of China women's cricket team. — Asian Cricket Council

NISSHIN: China's return to Asian Games women's cricket after a 12-year hiatus was spoiled by a wet outfield here at the Korogi Sports Park, which resulted in their quarter-final against Bangladesh being washed out without a ball being bowled.

Although the weather here on Thursday morning was perfect for the action, the sodden outfield caused by days of rain prevented any play despite the ground staff's valiant efforts.

The abandonment of the fixture drew the curtains on China's Asian Games women's cricket campaign, which left their Australian coach Alan Newington "disappointed" as they could not see the side play for the first time in a big tournament.

"We knew it was going to be tough to get a game given the weather in the last week here and all the challenges there have been," said Newington.

"We're grateful to the ground staff for trying their best, but we thought it was going to be tough to get a game.

"But we're very disappointed. We were hoping the world could see the China women play for the first time in a big tournament. But we'll reset and we'll try again."

On the contrary, the abandonment of the fixture meant Bangladesh advanced into the semi-final on the virtue of being the higher-ranked side.

Later, the second quarter-final at the same venue was also reduced to 11 overs per side due to the wet outfield, which saw Pakistan edge past spirited Thailand by three wickets and only two balls remaining.