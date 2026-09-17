Eddie Hearn makes bold call on Conor Benn’s future

An undated photo of Eddie Hearn (left), Conor Benn (centre) and Nigel Benn. — X/@ConorNigel

Eddie Hearn has made a bold prediction about Conor Benn’s career, saying his former ally will retire soon.

Benn was stopped by Ryan Garcia in the second round of the WBC welterweight crown fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, handing him his second defeat in his 10-year professional career.

Garcia dominated the bout from the opening bell, using his superior timing and accuracy to punish Benn as the 29-year-old Briton repeatedly pressed forward.

Benn was staggered by a left uppercut before Garcia dropped him with a powerful right hand in the second round.

Although Benn beat the count, Garcia continued his assault, trapping him against the ropes before the referee intervened to stop the contest.

Benn has said he is now unsure about his future in the sport and plans to spend time with his family before returning to the ring.

He had previously suggested, however, that he will move back up to middleweight next.

In any case, Hearn has now discussed the fight, which was Benn’s second after leaving Hearn’s Matchroom promotion in a shocking move in February.

Meanwhile, Benn’s former promoter Hearn has shared thoughts on what lies ahead for the Briton next.

“My last few predictions were that I thought Ryan Garcia would win inside three rounds,” Hearn told iFL TV.

“I just felt [Benn] looked lost. I don’t know, didn’t really look like himself… and in the ring he looked all over the place, he looked like a rabbit in headlights.

“Listen, Conor Benn will be done in the next year or so. He may have one more fight. Who knows? He may not even fight again. He’s made his money.”

Hearn doubled down on the sentiment, saying Conor has made the money he wanted; there is now nothing for him in the sport.

“Yeah, I do [think he’ll retire soon]. I think he wants his money, and he’s made a load of money. What else is there?” Matchroom Boxing boss added.

“He’s not gonna beat anyone of any significance at 160lb [middleweight], so what are you in the game for? He’s in the game to make money, and he’s done that.

“I don’t think he’s gonna wanna hang around in the sport of boxing; he’s got other interests, he’s got family.”