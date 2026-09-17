New York Mets Robert Stock’s comeback season ends with injury

An undated picture of New York Mets Robert Stock. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Robert Stock’s comeback season came to an end on Wednesday after the New York Mets placed the right-hander on the 15-day injured list with numbness in his fingers.

Stock had been due to start the series finale against Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field.

However, the Mets recalled right-hander Xzavion Curry from Triple-A Syracuse to take his place.

New York also placed reliever Daniel Duarte on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, ending his season. Left-hander Jefry Yan was recalled from Syracuse.

Stock said the numbness was a result of thoracic outlet syndrome surgery he underwent in March.

He explained that the symptoms would normally appear after throwing around 60 to 70 pitches. The veteran is taking medication for the condition.

He decided not to risk making a short start after the Mets’ bullpen had been forced to cover 8 2/3 innings over the previous two games.

"It's not fair to the team for me to go out there and say, hey, is this going to work or not on a day when we really need our starting pitcher to go out there and do his job," Stock said.

Stock went 1-3 with a 5.93 ERA in eight appearances, including seven starts, this season. His victory was his first in the majors since 2019.

Describing his return to the majors as a "dream come true", Stock said he hoped to compete for a roster spot next season.

"I've proven that my name should be in the conversation for being a major league pitcher," Stock said. "Obviously, there's a million things that I want to improve upon and do better that will help me continue on."