Thomas Tuchel opens up on controversial substitutions

An undated picture of England manager Thomas Tuchel. — Reuters

LONDON: England manager Thomas Tuchel said his team were ‘waiting for death’ during their World Cup semi-final defeat by Argentina as he defended the controversial substitutions that came under heavy criticism.

Tuchel is preparing to announce his squad for England’s first matches since their disappointing World Cup campaign ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Anthony Gordon had given England the lead, but late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed Argentina’s comeback and secured their place in the final.

Tuchel was criticised for making defensive substitutions as England surrendered control of the match.

However, the German insisted he acted because his side were struggling to deal with Argentina’s attacking changes.

“You can try to kill me here. But it's my scar, it's not your scar,” he said.

“No one is more hurt than me, no one wanted it more.

“They can endlessly torture you and think, 'if I had done different substitutions, then we would have won the match'. You just don't know it.”

Tuchel said England’s fatigue and their previous success with five defenders during victories over Mexico and Norway also influenced his decision to protect their lead.

“A key moment if I look back at it and what happened to my decision-making, we conceded a big, big chance right before the water break,” he said.

“And I thought, 'We will not survive. This is waiting for death'. We don't have ball possession, we're not defending good, we're not defending properly in our 4-4-2. We need help.

“That was my solution to the problem.”